Is NeNe Leakes Cheating On Gregg? RHOA Star Spotted On Date With Mystery Man

Is NeNe Leakes cheating on her husband Gregg with a man she met during a business trip to Maryland?

According to someone with direct knowledge about the situation– yes, she is!

The insider tells The Hollywood Gossip exclusively that NeNe has been creeping with a man she met while expanding her business ventures on the east coast.

“Nene Leakes has not only been spending a lot of time in Maryland lately since the opening of her new SWAGG Boutique at the MGM Casino in Oxon Hill,” the insider reports. “But she also been spending most of her time there because she has a boyfriend there in Maryland who she is openly dating.”

The source claims to be an “employee at the Starbucks across from her Swagg boutique,” adding, “Me other MGM employees are surprised how open she has been openly parading her new bae around the casino.”

“[NeNe] can care less who see and knows about it since she is a married woman,” the insider adds.

The allegation follows news that Gregg is currently in remission after battling cancer for the past year. Back in 2013 NeNe remarried Gregg Leakes after filing for divorce two years earlier.

NeNe supported Gregg throughout his cancer battle, and noted on social media as well as on RHOA how the process took a toll on their already strained marriage.

Meanwhile, THG reports that word from the set of the upcoming season of RHOA is that “Leakes is feuding with her co-stars so badly that the producers are struggling to compile any usable footage,” the outlet writes.

