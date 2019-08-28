Woman Accuses Ilhan Omar Of Having Affair With Her Husband

The divorce docs of one Washington, DC, woman has revealed some hot tea about her political-consultant husband, who she claims left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar.

According to the New York Post, Dr. Beth Mynett says her spouse, Tim Mynett, confessed to her in April that he was having an affair with the Somali-born congresswoman, alleges the divorce filing, submitted in DC Superior Court on Tuesday and obtained by the publication.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” the court papers say.

“Defendant met Rep. Omar while working for her,’’ the document states. “Although devastated by the betrayal and deceit that preceded his abrupt declaration, Plaintiff told Defendant that she loved him, and was willing to fight for the marriage.

“Defendant, however, told her that was not an option for him’’ and moved out the next day, the papers say.

"The Trump administration is jeopardizing our national security by failing to take domestic terrorism seriously… this administration is failing to address white supremacist extremist violence, the leading cause of domestic terrorism." This is what accountability looks like!💪🏽 https://t.co/kGKhh2GAlI — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 22, 2019

The physician, 55, and her 38-year-old husband lived together for six years before marrying in 2012, and they have a 13-year-old son together.

Omar was reportedly spotted enjoying time with Tim Mynett at a California restaurant in March.

Beth is seeking primary physical custody of their son, in part because of Tim’s “extensive travel” with Omar.

“Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments,” the court papers state.

In her filing, Beth claims her estranged hubby was “was preoccupied and emotionally volatile,’’ whenever he was home and she no longer trusts her his judgment with their son because of his relationship with Omar.

“By way of example, days prior to Defendant’s devastating and shocking declaration of love for Rep. Omar and admission of their affair, he and Rep. Omar took the parties’ son to dinner to formally meet for the first time at the family’s favorite neighborhood restaurant while Plaintiff was out of town,” the papers state.

“Rep. Omar gave the parties’ son a gift and the Defendant later brought her back inside the family’s home,” the papers say.

Beth Mynett says her husband “has a history of emotional volatility, that can cause him to become easily angered and rageful,’’ according to the papers. She also noted his “bullying tactics,” and claims he has threatened “not to pay for his share of their joint financial responsibilities,”

She is seeking full control of the couple’s DC home, child support and legal fees, according to the filing.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE