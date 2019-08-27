Russ Rant: Trump Is Lying At The G7

Sometimes Russ can’t tell if he wants to laugh or cry about Donald Trump. The President of the United States hes been lying his butt off at the G7 Summit with other world leaders, and Russ calls it “embarrassing.” It hasn’t just been one lie, he’s blatantly lied about several things. He said that Melania and Kim Jong Un are friends, and the White House came out and said that isn’t true. He then offered to host the G7 next year at one of his golf courses…which is against the law. He even lied about talking to China about ending the trade war. Trump said they called him twice and China said “we never called you.” This guy has to go.

