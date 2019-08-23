Chris Redd: Kanye Won’t Come Out Early In The Morning

Saturday Night Live is one of Tom and Sybil’s favorite shows and today they got to talk to one of their favorite SNL cast members, Chris Redd. He came into the studio and Tom was very excited to ask to speak to Kanye about what’s going on with Jay-Z and the NFL.

Redd began to do his Kanye impression but he abruptly stopped and said, “I can’t do this it’s 5:30 in the morning.” He couldn’t control his laughter and said he’s not like these other comedians “I got to warm up,” he said. Continuing “I can’t wake up and just be Kanye.”

But, he will be able to bring Kanye out on stage this weekend at the Addison Improv.

Also On Black America Web: