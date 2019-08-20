Man Shoots At Two Men In Houston Parking Lot When They Catcall His Girlfriend [WATCH]

Common sense compels most men to never knowingly flirt with another man’s woman/girlfriend in front of said man. To do so puts one in harm’s way.

Well, last week in Houston two nitwits apparently violated the “rule” when they allegedly talked smack or at least said the wrong thing to or about some dude’s girlfriend last week.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 14, outside the Church’s Fried Chicken and a Chevron gas station/convenience store off N. Sam Houston Parkway.

Surveillance video from the scene shows two men talking to a man wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts standing beside a black Dodge Charger. Two more men approach and one of them appears to say something to the female passenger in the Dodge Charger.

The man in black retrieved a handgun from the driver’s side of the car and sprayed the parking lot with six bullets, hitting two of the men in the buttocks and legs.

Both victims were transported to a hospital where one victim is recovering after surgery and is listed in stable condition. The other man was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are still searching for the gunman and his girlfriend.

