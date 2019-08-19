Did 50 Cent Ban Wendy From His Big Pool Party? [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams made 50 Cent‘s day, we bet. The story goes that Fif had a big ol’ pool party on Sunday that was all the rage and he wouldn’t let Wendy in.

Of course, if you know anything about the relationship between these two, you know they don’t have a relationship. In fact, they have been enemies for years.

The Power creator posted a video on his Instagram of Williams trying to gain entry into his celebrity-studded Tycoon Pool Party. In the clip, a woman can be heard saying, “Wendy Williams not being able to get into the club.”

Being the master troll that he is, Fiddy wrote: “you can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me … BITCH wait outside.”

And he’s absolutely right. Like we said up top, these two have had a dog/cat kinda relationship for years so it’s insane that Williams would even have the nerve to show up at his event wanting to get in and party.

She knows he hates on her. He has done everything from body shame her to making fun of the way she looks and calling her out for her former drug addiction. So again, why would she think he’d welcome her. Better yet, why would she even want to be there?

In any event, she just may have gotten in somehow. That’s because she did post a photo on her social media of her and Snoop Dogg who performed at the event. In the pic, with Snoop and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., she is seen wearing an all-black outfit with a Yankees hat. Some followers posit that she probably took the snap of her and Snoop outside the venue/room where the party was held.

Maybe Wendy had time on her hands over the weekend because she canceled her “Wendy Williams & Friends Comedy Tour” Thursday night, less than 48 hours before she was set to appear on stage in Newark, New Jersey. She claimed it was due to a “scheduling conflict,” but an insider told the DailyMail.com the real reason was low ticket sales. Interestingly, Williams had been promoting the event up until the day it was canned, encouraging her fans to buy tickets.

Oh yeah, fans in Cleveland and Philadelphia might be disappointed, too, as sales show only a small fraction of tickets have been sold for this coming weekend, with most tickets priced between $70 and $95.

