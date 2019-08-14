Loni Love Wants Tamar Braxton To Return To ‘The Real’ … As A Guest

Tamar Braxton was formerly a co-host of the daytime talk show “The Real” before she and the show allegedly mutually parted ways. She went on to shade the show and accuse her colleagues of setting her up to get fired.

“I think she’s embarrassed, she knows the truth. If you don’t like us, if you thought we had you fired, why would you sit with us when we all got nominated for an Emmy?”Loni Love previously said of Tamar’s exit.

Now the comedian wants the singer to return to the show as a guest. As noted by MadameNoire, Love tweeted to a select group of entertainers including Jordyn Woods, presidential candidate Kamala Harris, actress Viola Davis, actor Jussie Smollett and Missy Elliott, to name a few — to appear on the popular talk daytime talker.

In an October 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club, Love addressed the rumors surrounding Tamar being kicked to the curb.

“In season one and season two, we were all different. We didn’t really know each other that much, it was a new show, and as far as I know, I was sitting at table with a girl named Tamar Braxton,” she continued. “I had just met these ladies and I had just met her. I was excited.”

Love says things went left after Tamar hinted that she wanted new management, a move that would seen her former husband and manager, Vincent Herbert, replaced.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “I can tell you this, everybody has a different story with Tamar.” She then explained how Vince was going to name her and the women of “The View” in a lawsuit related to an incident that went down around the time Braxton was canned.

“Something happened and he knows what happened. He’s trying to save face, I believe, because he knows something had happened, either some deal that messed up, I don’t know,” added Love. “It wasn’t like they had a meeting, we tip toed to the office, we don’t have that type of power. We got no power.”

After Braxton quit the show, each of her former co-hosts, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jeannie Mai, denied Tamar’s claims that they sabotaged her. Months later, Tamar apologized for any hurt she caused them with her accusations in a caption on Instagram accompanied by a video of her chilling poolside.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included,” she wrote. “From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso.”

