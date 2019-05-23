Loni Love Talks Online Dating And Finding Love

Dating can be hard and even frustrating when you’re looking for “the one.” Comic Loni Love recently found her boo James and they’re doing great! They met online and Sherri is now considering trying online dating.

Love encourages her to just put herself out there because “it’s never too late.” She is in an interracial relationship for the first time and says it’s different dating “a vanilla,” but they’re compatible and that’s what’s important. She encourages Sherri and others to pay attention to compatibility more than looking for a specific “type.”

Love is currently touring with the Ladies Night Out comedy tour and says she talks about her relationship, politics and so much more on stage. This weekend they’re in Robinsonville, Mississippi at the Horseshoe Casino.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: