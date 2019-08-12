Cardi B Wants Records From Her Upcoming Deposition To Stay Sealed

Cardi B is concerned her testimony in upcoming depositions in her ongoing battle with a former manager could be mocked on the internet, which is why her legal team wants the records sealed because they might be used to make viral videos and memes.

Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, the former manager of the hip-hop star (born Belcalis Almanzar), hit Cardi with a $10 million lawsuit in 2018, claiming she breached their contract once she hit it big, per Page Six. Cardi followed with her own lawsuit, accusing Raphael of coercing her into signing a contract that gave him 20 percent of her gross income.

“It is nearly certain that any information or documents about Ms. Almanzar not restricted from public dissemination will be published to the public at large via various traditional and social media outlets,” her lawyers write.

“The public release of any video of Ms. Almanzar’s deposition, in particular, poses a significant risk of harm and misuse on social media platforms because it is highly likely that any such video will be reproduced and edited (and possibly manipulated) into out-of-context video clips and GIFs of her testimony,” the Manhattan federal court filing reads.

The attorneys note that evidence will include financial records, business information and private communications with friends and family “that were never intended for public consumption.”

Meanwhile, Raphael’s lawyers are asking a judge not to seal the deposition records.

“No amount of fame or public scrutiny can justify Defendant’s request for an advisory opinion by this Court concerning a deposition that has not occurred,” attorney Jonathan Davis writes.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE