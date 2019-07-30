Cardi B Teams With Bernie Sanders For Presidential Campaign Video

Cardi B has teamed with Bernie Sanders to convince young voters to support the Democratic ticket come next year’s presidential election.

Sanders and the Bronx rapper have created a video that will be part of Bernie’s’ 2020 campaign bid. The independent senator from Vermont said of the younger generations’ political participation: “They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers,” he told CNN.

“Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” Cardi wrote in the caption of a photo of their sit-down, which she shared on Instagram on Monday.

Weeks ago, she asked her fans to submit questions they wanted her to ask Bernie.

“A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered,” Cardi explained. “Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country. LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

She later thanked the senator in an Instagram post, noting how she’s looking forward to seeing how he will fight for “economic, racial and social justice for all.”

Back in 2016, the Grammy-winning artist wrote on Twitter, “I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016.”

In an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday, Sanders described Cardi as “really smart, and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening.”

“She comes from a humble background. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle. And she wants to make sure we can improve life for working people in the country, and I’m delighted that she is supportive.”

Sanders also shared a pic of his meeting with the hip-hop star, explaining, “Today @iamcardib and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America.”

“And let me tell you: Cardi B is right,” he added. “Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon!”

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

