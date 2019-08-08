Tami Roman Is ‘Moving On’ After Calling It Quits With ‘Basketball Wives’

Reality TV OG Tami Roman has filmed her last episode of “Basketball Wives” — and she’s so over the show that she’s not even going to the reunion taping.

Tami announced on social media this week that she’s now “moving on” with her life.

As reported by MTO, the reunion show is filming in a few weeks, and Tami has told production that she’s not interested in filming. Peep her post below.

Meanwhile, Roman and “Love & Hip Hop” creator and executive producer Mona Scott-Young have reportedly created a new VH1 reality show that features Tami’s marriage to Reggie Youngblood, who she wed in secret last year.

Roman opened up to “Entertainment Tonight” back in January about the circumstances under which she would return to BBW.

“I’m just at a place right now where it’s about protecting my energy and my space and my zen. I have to protect it,” she told the news magazine. “And so, even within the ‘Basketball Wives’ world, if I were to go back, certain changes would have to be made for me to be comfortable in that environment. But we’re still in talks. I don’t necessarily know if I’ll return, but we are talking about how everybody can be comfortable in that environment.”

“Basketball Wives” Season 8 airs tonight and every Wednesday night at 8/7c on VH1.

