Tami Roman Inks Production Deal With Reality Producer Mona Scott-Young

Reality TV OG Tami Roman has inked overall deal with “Love & Hip Hop” creator Mona Scott-Young to develop and produce alternative and scripted content.

“Tami is a true multi-hyphenate; not only is she a talent on camera, she’s also an incredibly intuitive and creative producer,” said Scott-Young. “I love working with smart, dynamic women and Tami Roman is a rock star!”

Their first project under Mona’s Monami Productions is Tami Ever After, set to premiere Wednesday, June 19 at 9 PM on VH1.

Roman first became known for her appearance on MTV’s The Real World and then her controversial appearances on VH1’s Basketball Wives where she became infamous for her temper. She added the internet only show The Bonnet Chronicles which you can find on Tidal and on Instagram.

You can also catch Roman starring on the hit Bounce TV drama, Saints and Sinners.

As reported by Deadline , the new special "highlights Roman's relationship with longtime boyfriend, Reggie Youngblood and blends his hilarious and entertaining family from Houston, TX with Roman's popular and charismatic daughters," per VH1. Tami and Reggie secretly married in Las Vegas last summer. They reportedly obtained a marriage license on August 17, 2018, and E! News noted that they got hitched soon after because a marriage certificate was also issued the same day. The couple have been together since 2013. The challenges of their relationship have been explored on Basketball Wives; specifically their 17-year age difference (she's 49 and he's 32). Roman and Scott-Young's additional series include Queen City and Big Oil Houston as well as several scripted and formatted projects, the report states. "I'm so excited about the magic that Mona and I are creating. She has always been very supportive of my career and ideas and I'm happy to be a part of her company. This will be an incredible journey," says Roman.

