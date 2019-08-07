Nipsey Hussle’s Business Partner Says L.A. Tried To Shut Down Late Rapper’s Clothing Store

Los Angeles city officials reportedly had it in for Nipsey Hussle and attempted to get his Marathon Clothing store evicted prior to the rapper’s death.

The LAPD also allegedly targeted the beloved entrepreneur as part of an investigation into suspected gang activity at the strip mall where Marathon is located, Yahoo reports.

Nip’s close business partner, David A. Gross, has revealed that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office tried to convince him to evict the clothing store.

“The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office was trying to end us,” Gross wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a letter reportedly sent by Deputy City Attorney Nancy Hagan. “Literally. They wanted to expel The Marathon Store from Slauson Plaza. No doubt, if Nipsey was alive they’d still be stalking it, after doggedly pursuing him, his brother, his team and his businesses for damn near a decade.”

“The City Attorney hated (with ALL their hearts) that their maniacal zeal to expel the Marathon Store from Slauson Plaza actually resulted in us buying it and planning to develop it,” he continued.

As such, there are many who believe Nipsey’s death was actually an orchestrated hit related to his planned takeover of prime real estate.

Gross said that the city documents were leaked to the New York Times in an attempt to smear him and Nipsey.

“That caused real problems for me that I still can’t fully address it because it’s ongoing,” he added of the leak. “It hurt live deals and brought some to a complete halt.”

Read his full post via the Instagram embed above.

In related news, Nipsey’s longtime partner Lauren London recently announced that a tower in Nipsey’s honor will be built outside of the Marathon Store.

