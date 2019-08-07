Nipsey Hussle’s Business Partner Says L.A. Tried To Shut Down Late Rapper’s Clothing Store

Los Angeles city officials reportedly had it in for Nipsey Hussle and attempted to get his Marathon Clothing store evicted prior to the rapper’s death.
The LAPD also allegedly targeted the beloved entrepreneur as part of an investigation into suspected gang activity at the strip mall where Marathon is located, Yahoo reports.
Nip’s close business partner, David A. Gross, has revealed that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office tried to convince him to evict the clothing store.
“The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office was trying to end us,” Gross wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a letter reportedly sent by Deputy City Attorney Nancy Hagan. “Literally. They wanted to expel The Marathon Store from Slauson Plaza. No doubt, if Nipsey was alive they’d still be stalking it, after doggedly pursuing him, his brother, his team and his businesses for damn near a decade.”
After two NYTimes articles in the past month (one in which the City Attorney leaked these docs and others)and an LA Times article coming – I have to speak. . It was never my intention to go public with this because 1) it’s damaging for the world to think I’m being investigated or engaged in conflict with a city agency 2) It’s not my story to fully tell and 3) they play the long game and will surely find a way to fuck us… . So I’ve just been playing it cool for the past 6 months while essentially locked in a standoff with the LA City Attorney and the LAPD over Slauson Plaza . The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office was trying to end us. Literally. They wanted to expel The Marathon Store from Slauson Plaza. No doubt, if Nipsey was alive they’d still be stalking it, after doggedly pursuing him, his brother, his team and his businesses for damn near a decade. To no avail. Again, their story to tell when appropriate. . But When i partnered with them to buy the lot, I got to experience the way these systems work together first hand . The City Attorney hated (with ALL their hearts )that their maniacal zeal to expel the Marathon Store from Slauson Plaza actually resulted in us buying it and planning to develop it . It was embarrassing and a slap in the face when they started trying press me to evict the store – only to find out that I’m partners with Nip, Sam and All$in So the City Attorney then came at me. And then sent the cops at me. And ultimately tried to leverage the press against me by leaking docs and emails to the NYtimes to smear us, and make our ownership of the lot seem like the problem in the Crenshaw District. That caused real problems for me that I still can’t fully address it because it’s ongoing. It hurt live deals and brought some to a compete halt. . This shit is a cold game and then some. This system is a mindless, heartless, relentless machine designed to keep us locked into some systems (jails and courts) and out of others (capital markets and property ownership). It sounds crazy and conspiratorial, only because it is. More to come… #losangeles #LA #nytimes #nipseyhussle #tmc #davidgross #themarathoncontinues 🏁
“The City Attorney hated (with ALL their hearts) that their maniacal zeal to expel the Marathon Store from Slauson Plaza actually resulted in us buying it and planning to develop it,” he continued.
As such, there are many who believe Nipsey’s death was actually an orchestrated hit related to his planned takeover of prime real estate.
Gross said that the city documents were leaked to the New York Times in an attempt to smear him and Nipsey.
“That caused real problems for me that I still can’t fully address it because it’s ongoing,” he added of the leak. “It hurt live deals and brought some to a complete halt.”
In related news, Nipsey’s longtime partner Lauren London recently announced that a tower in Nipsey’s honor will be built outside of the Marathon Store.
