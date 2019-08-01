Lauren London Pens Moving Post To Nipsey’s Sister On Her Birthday

As the city of Los Angeles prepares to go all out for late rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s birthday on August 15, his love, Lauren London, expressed her love for his sister on her birthday.
August 1 is Samantha Smith’s birthday, and Lauren took a break from dedicating her Instagram posts to Nipsey to celebrate the bond she has with Samantha — created years ago, strengthened in the wake of Nipsey’s death in March.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
“The English language is too premature to articulate and illustrate my Love for you,” she wrote. “My dear baby sister, we are walking the darkest of tunnels together. I have your back , front, and both sides. We are bonded through love and blood for Life and even after our physical forms transcend.”
“Happy Birthday to my magical baby sister Sammy!” she added. “Got U and God Got Us”
View this post on Instagram
The English language is too premature to articulate and illustrate my Love for you. My dear baby sister, we are walking the darkest of tunnels together. I have your back , front, and both sides. We are bonded through love and blood for Life and even after our physical forms transcend Happy Birthday to my magical baby sister Sammy @babyyhairz I Got U and God Got Us
Since Nipsey was killed on March 31, Lauren hasn’t said much publicly aside from speaking about him at his funeral, at the BET Awards where he was honored in June, and while eulogizing him every now and then on social media.
As for the birthday girl, she has been focused on her brother’s daughter Emani, whom she has been in court fighting for custody of from the child’s mother, Tanisha Foster. If she is successful, Samantha, along with her mother Angelique and brother Samiel, will be co-guardians of Emani. After his passing, Samantha made it clear that she would look out for not only Emani and the rest of the family, but of course, for Lauren as well.
“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now,” she wrote on Instagram. “He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of everyday [sic] and I am here to carry out your vision.”
View this post on Instagram
To my brother who is the Key to Life To my brother who’s strength is unmatched To my brother who is honorable To my brother who keeps his word To my brother who puts integrity before anything To my brother who is the Color of Love To my brother who has the empathy and compassion of God To my brother who seeks the Truth and nothing less To my brother who is who he says he is To my brother who does what he says he will do To my brother who has lived purposefully To my brother who always listens To my brother who has the massive capacity to understand To my brother who keeps me safe To my brother who embraces the new and unknown To my brother who has immense Power To my brother who dismisses fear To my brother who lives in the spirit To my brother who Eternal To my brother who is the Trees and the Ocean To my brother who is his children, his mother, his father, his brother, his woman To my brother who is me I will step into the path you have created I will find what you have found And we will be at home again FOREVER YOUR BABY SISTER/60th STREET SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU BEYOND WHAT LOVE ENTAILS Big thank you @imxtana for this piece I’m filled with gratitude
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE