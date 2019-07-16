DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Nipsey Hussle’s Business Under Investigation For Possible Gang Ties

Leave a comment
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

The New York Times reports that Nipsey Hussle is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the city’s attorney’s office, even after the rapper and community leader’s death in March. According to the publication, Hussle, his business associates, as well as his Marathon Clothing store, are all under investigation to determine if the strip mall he owned was a center for gang activity.

The investigation started before Hussle’s murder this past March and is currently ongoing. Although a direct reason was not given as to why the investigation began, a spokesman for the LAPD told the Times that they are negotiating with Hussle’s partners on the property to “mitigate some of the crime issues.”

Blacc Sam, Hussle’s brother briefly mentioned in his eulogy how the city pressured Hussle’s former landlords to evict him and his associates but instead, the former owners sold the property to Hussle and a group of investors. City Council members who represent the area have inquired about the investigation on Hussle and his partners for years to understand the reasoning.

“I think everybody in the community will do everything we can to make sure the ventures he started will continue,” Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson said. “And this is a very confusing hiccup in this process.”

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

 

 

Nipsey Hussle’s Business Under Investigation For Possible Gang Ties was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Celebrity Deaths , LAPD , Nipsey Hussle

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close