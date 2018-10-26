Angela Rye: ‘Our Vote. Our Power.’

Early voting has started and Angela Rye tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew, normally Black and Brown people don’t show up in large numbers during early voting. But, this year the turnout has been much better, which is a good sign.

The bombs that have been sent people who openly disagree with Donald Trumps could be called a scare tactic, but as of now we don’t have a motive. Rye says she does know that whoever is behind this is, “not well.”

Rye is hosting a midterm special on BET this Sunday at 10 p.m ET, called take on Our Vote. Our Power. There will be a live panel, and original reports shot in communities across the country highlighting diverse voices speaking about the issues that matter to them.

