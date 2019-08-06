Father, Daughter Arrested After Drugging/Sexually Assaulting Teen Girls [Video]

A father and daughter from St. Thomas, Pennsylvania are facing a slew of charges after allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting two teen-aged girls inside a motel room, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

As reported by the Herald Mail Media, Alonzo B. Craig and Aloni Ragene Craig are accused of loading the teens up with alcohol, marijuana and ecstasy on July 14 at a motel in Chambersburg, Pa. One of the girls “recalled vomiting numerous times due to her level of intoxication,” Chambersburg Police Det. James Iversen said in the statement.

Both father and daughter were arrested on Wednesday.

Alonzo, 45, was hit with one count of rape, two counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse as well as another sexually related crime, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, Herald Mail Media reports. He’s currently being held on $500,000 bond.

The outlet also notes that Aloni, 18, was charged with conspiracy to commit rape, two counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and another sexually related crime, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

She’s being held on a $100,000 bond, according to online court documents.

Alonzo and Aloni are due back in court for preliminary hearings on Aug. 13.

