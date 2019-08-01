Wendy Williams Confirms She’s Not Joining ‘Real Housewives Of New York’

Wendy Williams has addressed a wild rumor that Andy Cohen wants her to join “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Despite reports that Cohen has been “begging” the talk show queen to join his hit Bravo franchise, Williams wants folks to know that she has no desire to appear on the reality show.

During a recent episode of her daytime talk show, Wendy touched on her upcoming summer break and noted “what I won’t be doing” is appearing on RHONY.

“I have a purple chair of my own! I mean, I like the ‘Housewives’ and stuff like that, but if you have a talk show that is your own, why would you?”

via TooFab:

She then added, “First of all, you’re not coming to my apartment,” she continued. “You’re not checking out who I date, there would be so many no, no, nos that you would be bored with me!”

Williams also said she would be too friendly with the other women and would not be “letting [viewers] in that hard.” Noting her show gives her “control” over what her audience learns about her personal life, she added, “I tell you what I want you to know and keep a lot of secrets right here.”

“Andy, it’s not happening,” she declared. “Wendy is not a Housewife. As a matter of fact, she’s not even a wife!”

Cohen was asked about the Wendy rumors on Tuesday, telling Access Hollywood, “I only heard that today … that’s never been discussed,” but also noted that it “would be funny” to have her on “Real Housewives of New York.”

“I thought it was a great idea, but I’d never heard that rumor,” he added.

And there you have it, folks!

