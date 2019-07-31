Tituss Burgess Calls Andy Cohen A ‘Messy Queen’ Over Eddie Murphy Question [Video]

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess put Andy Cohen on blast for being “a messy queen” after appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday.

“Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either!” Burgess wrote in the comments of his latest Instagram post.“He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press.”

As reported by Page Six, Burgess was not pleased when Cohen brought up Eddie Murphy’s past while asking him about working with the actor/comedian on the upcoming film “Dolemite Is My Name.”

“Did you get to chat with him at all? He was very problematic for the gays at one point when I was coming up,” Cohen asked. He was referring to homophobic and AIDS jokes that Murphy made in his 1983 HBO special, “Eddie Murphy: Delirious.”

In 1996, Eddie publicly apologized for his statements, saying, “I deeply regret any pain all this has caused.” He added that he was “misinformed” back then but “it’s 1996 and I’m a lot smarter about AIDS now.”

WWHL guest Laverne Cox co-signed Murphy’s sentiments, saying, “It was a long time ago; people can evolve.” Burgess agreed, and also noted that Eddie “wasn’t problematic for Tituss, and we had a wonderful time … Any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone because he loved me.”

The Emmy nominee then rolled his eyes and muttered something to someone off-camera. When Cohen noticed, he asked, “What are you saying, Tituss?” to which Burgess responded, “Keep going, girl. Do your show.”

Following the show, Burgess wrote in an Instagram comment, “Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”

