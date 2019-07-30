Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Russ Rant: Distraction And Division

Russ is looking at what’s going on in Washington right now as “distraction and division.” He’s using racism because he believes there are enough racists in America to get him reelected; he’s also trying to distract us. So, while he’s firing up his base he’s causing us to fight about racism so we don’t pay attention to his “incompetence.” He sold weapons to Saudi’s who killed a journalist, Mueller has been found guilty of crimes, he tried to build a Trump Tower in Moscow…but we’re distracted by racism. He wants us to be distracted and it’s working because every time he says something racist we fight. But, we need to not be distracted.

Racism , RPMS , Russ Rant , Trump

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close