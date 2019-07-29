We’re Going To Party Junkanoo Style At The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

It’s almost time for the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion and Tom is getting excited. He’s really excited about the Bahamas Junkanoo Party In Da Backyard Sponsored by The Islands of the Bahamas for the third year.

Betty Bethel-Moss, of Bahamas Tourism, says “we are going to party! This is going to be the best one!” They’ll has Junkanoo costumes for people to put on, and one of their most popular artists will be performing.

Junkanoo is a cultural celebration that can be traced back to Slavery and Bethel-Moss says “it’s all about the celebration of life.”

Bahamas Air district manager, Woody Wilson, says at the expo guests will have a chance to win trips to the Bahamas.

