Huggy Lowdown: ‘Lipsticks And Drumsticks’

| 07.29.19
Today is National Chicken Wing day! Huggy says this is a day that everyone can get behind, because everyone loves wings. Some people love drums and weird people like, Taylor Swift like all flats. Chicken wings are a big business, Huggy says they’re the “#3 reason to visit hooters.” But that’s not all, today is also National Lipstick day, which sounds erotic to Huggy. Today’s saying is “Lipsticks and drumsticks in the drive thru.”

