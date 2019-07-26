CLOSE
MTV Announces First Run Of Films In New Documentary Division

(MTV via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Films about living in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol and a St. Louis-area activist turned politician will be the first released by MTV’s new documentary division.

MTV announced earlier this year that it had hired Sheila Nevins, who for many years was among the most influential people in the documentary business as gatekeeper for such projects at HBO. Her new employer has charged her to build a documentary unit for the youth-oriented network.

“17 Blocks” tells the story of an African American family in Washington. “St. Louis Superman” is about Bruce Franks Jr., who was involved in protests against law enforcement in Ferguson, Missouri, and then was elected to the Missouri legislature.

Both films will have short theater runs before appearing on MTV this fall.

