Bruce Bruce's Grandkids Think He's An Astronaut

| 07.26.19
Grandparents tend to be their grand-kids favorite people and Bruce Bruce takes full advantage of that, he has 10 grandchildren who he knows will believe whatever he tells them. The younger ones are convinced that he’s an astronaut. He laughs that they think he’s “been to the moon and everything.” He knows they believe him because, “who’s going to tell the the truth?”

His 10 grand kids range in age from 19 to 2 and he says he absolutely has favorites. The oldest ones are not his favorites, and they know it. But he loves them all, and tries to be a fun grandpa and even brings them on trips like Disney Cruises.

You can see Bruce Bruce this weekend at the Arlington Improv.

