Woman Charged With Murder In Death Of Pregnant Mother

A woman has been charged with murder after police said she was involved in a shooting that killed a pregnant mother who was holding her 3-year-old son’s hand in Georgia.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Kiresa Cooper, 27,has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Auriel Callaway.

Callaway, who was reportedly four months pregnant, was killed when a stray bullet hit her Monday night during an argument at her apartment complex, police spokesman Geof Gilland told the station.

The incident occured at about 9:45 p.m., Gilland said. When the argument escalated, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“Callaway, an innocent bystander, was attempting to move her child to safety when she was struck during the gunfire,” Gilland said. Investigators do not believe she was targeted.

Bystanders were already attempting CPR when authorities arrived at the apartments, Gilland previously said. Callaway was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The unborn baby did not survive. Her 3-year-old was unharmed and is being cared for by relatives, according to police.

Multiple people were detained Tuesday morning, but they were questioned by police and released.

In addition to the felony murder charge, Cooper is reportedly facing one count of aggravated assault. She was arrested and taken to the Athens-Clarke County jail. Authorities expect additional charges will be filed against Cooper.

