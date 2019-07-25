DL Hughley Show
Kim Kardashian Visits Inmates In Correctional Treatment Facility In Southeast D.C.

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / WENN

Kim Kardashian West paid a visit to a local Washington, D.C. correctional facility on Tuesday. A spokesperson said that the Reality star spoke to men and women in jail in Southeast D.C.

D.C. Department of Corrections said Kardashian came to discussed criminal justice reform and the Georgetown Prison Scholars program. The program hosts courses in English, philosophy, debate, and government at the D.C. Central Treatment Facility.

Kardashian is currently working on a 2-hour documentary for Oxygen about her criminal justice reform advocacy.

Source: NBC 4

 

 

Kim Kardashian Visits Inmates In Correctional Treatment Facility In Southeast D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com

