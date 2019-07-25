Kanye West Files Trademark Application For ‘Sunday Service’ Merchandise

Kanye West wants to slap “Sunday Service” on clothing and apparel so he has reportedly filed an application to trademark the phrase.

West filed to register “Sunday Service” on July 19 for use in the apparel space, including on shoes, tops, dresses, pants, jackets, scarves, loungewear and socks. The filing was made by Mascotte Holdings, the company he teamed with to file trademarks for “Yeezus,” “Yeezy,” “Red October,” “Yandhi,” “Calabasas Clothing,” “Donda,” “Half Beast” and “Kanye West” (among others), per THR.

Ye’s Sunday Service is a weekly gathering of artists and celebrities for praise while a choir serves up arrangements of popular songs. In April, West brought the service to Coachella, where he sold religious-themed apparel.

via Refinery 29 (by way of Yahoo.com):

We got our first look at West’s offering during his Coachella set in April, when he sold his branded 8-piece collection, including sweatshirts priced from $165 to $225 and bearing the phrases “Holy Spirit” and “Trust God,” as well as a pair of $50 socks that read “Jesus Walks.” Onlookers immediately took to social media to call West out for selling “church socks on Easter,” branding him “a real Prophet for Profit.” One user even labeled him sacrilegious. “You don’t think selling $225 holy hoodies and $50 church socks on EASTER SUNDAY is some straight-up BLASPHEMY??,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, when Kim Kardashian hit up “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this year she described West’s Sunday Service “a healing experience.” And Gospel music icon Kirk Franklin noted that Kanye most likely uses his Sunday Services as a tool to heal his mind, body and soul as he battles through mental illness, per The Christian Post.

“Let’s let people heal,” Franklin said. “I think at people’s core, everybody’s just looking to be healed inside because we all coming with childhood trauma, especially people of color. We come with PTSD already straight out the womb, but we impact so much of culture while we still broken. So we’re always walking with this tension but we move the needle.”

Ye’s people have also filed an application to use the phrase “Half Beast” in a televised or online entertainment venture that also includes toys, according to Complex.

