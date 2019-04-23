CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

The Clark Sisters Praise Kanye West For Including Their Music In “Sunday Service”

Leave a comment

Gospel music icons The Clark Sisters are happy that Kanye West  included them in his Coachella Sunday service. But that praise came with what could have been a warning to the rapper/designer/producer.

As Sandra Rose writes: “For months Kanye has preached the gospel – over new music tracks – at his now famous “Sunday Service” in the desert. Kanye’s celebrity friends join him and his family at the musical and spiritual services which have now become a weekly tradition.”

This past weekend, Kanye and company moved the “Sunday Service” to the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio. One of the artists who appeared at the event was fellow rapper Kid Cudi.

Interestingly, Kanye’s own Coachella set was cancelled last month after he went left with crazy demands for his stage setup. He was replaced by Ariana Grande. But Kanye had the hilltop in Indio jammin’ to the gospel of his “Sunday Service” and that’s where the Clark Sisters came in.

The Detroit based gospel singing sisters made sure to let West know that they own their own music. Kanye doesn’t need permission to play their music, only to record it. But he, like any artist, has to pay a publishing fee for any music they perform and broadcast.

The Clark Sisters reposted Instagram clips from the grandiose rapper’s Sunday Service with the caption, “We own the rights to this music.”

 

However, it should be noted that the Clark Sisters add that same notification to any of their posts that includes anyone else covering their songs. So likely no drama at all.

 

 

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits
24 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Coachella , Kanye West , The Clark Sisters

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close