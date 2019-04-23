The Clark Sisters Praise Kanye West For Including Their Music In “Sunday Service”

Gospel music icons The Clark Sisters are happy that Kanye West included them in his Coachella Sunday service. But that praise came with what could have been a warning to the rapper/designer/producer.

As Sandra Rose writes: “For months Kanye has preached the gospel – over new music tracks – at his now famous “Sunday Service” in the desert. Kanye’s celebrity friends join him and his family at the musical and spiritual services which have now become a weekly tradition.”

This past weekend, Kanye and company moved the “Sunday Service” to the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio. One of the artists who appeared at the event was fellow rapper Kid Cudi.

Interestingly, Kanye’s own Coachella set was cancelled last month after he went left with crazy demands for his stage setup. He was replaced by Ariana Grande. But Kanye had the hilltop in Indio jammin’ to the gospel of his “Sunday Service” and that’s where the Clark Sisters came in.

The Detroit based gospel singing sisters made sure to let West know that they own their own music. Kanye doesn’t need permission to play their music, only to record it. But he, like any artist, has to pay a publishing fee for any music they perform and broadcast.

The Clark Sisters reposted Instagram clips from the grandiose rapper’s Sunday Service with the caption, “We own the rights to this music.”

However, it should be noted that the Clark Sisters add that same notification to any of their posts that includes anyone else covering their songs. So likely no drama at all.

