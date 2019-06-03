Kanye West To Help Aspiring Designers

Kanye West has announced plans to launch an incubator program that aims to support emerging artists, Vogue reports.

The program will provide financial assistance and mentorship to talented hopefuls in the fields of fashion and design. Chicago-native and Parsons graduate Maisie Schloss, was the first to receive the grant as part of Yeezy womenswear design team.

“Yeezy is a really special environment for growing and developing a career. When I started I was just an assistant, but the highly creative and unconventional atmosphere allowed for me to have visibility and input in a wide variety of projects,” Schloss told Vogue. “Kanye very generously offered to support me; he truly cares about sharing resources, creating opportunities for creatives to grow and be recognized.”

Schloss will debut the collection for her brand, Masie Wilen, in Los Angeles, and later in Paris. The capsule will include 85 pieces, ranging from $100 to $950, per Complex.

“My first collection is inspired by rhythmic gymnastics and robotics, specifically studying how elegant fluidity emerges from rigid systems. Strongly driven by print, the clothes themselves are playful and fashion-forward but rooted in very wearable shapes,” she told Vogue.

In related news, Kanye recently appeared in David Letterman’s Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” and during their discussion, the rapper addressed his experience with being bipolar.

“I can just tell you what I’m feeling at the time,” West tells Letterman. “I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I’m ramping up. It is a health issue. This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle, and if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not gonna push on them more.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Ye and Showtime have partnered for an anthology series titled “Omniverse” that will star Jaden Smith as West himself.

According to TV Line, the series is about “the many doors of perception” and is set in an alternative reality.

