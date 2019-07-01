Lore’l had a little girl chat with Mrs. NeNe Leakes before the opening of “Swagg Boutique”. This is currently her third store location and she shares why The MGM on the National Harbor was the perfect place! NeNe also had a lot to say about her experience over the years as an OG of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. If you’re a loyal viewer of the show than you know her relationships with the other ladies on the cast have been up and down over the years. The last season of the RHOA ended with NeNe and Cynthia falling out. NeNe didn’t hold back in telling Lore’l how she really feels about Cynthia Bailey. Watch Full Interview…

NeNe Leakes Calls Cynthia Bailey “Weak and Desperate” was originally published on kysdc.com