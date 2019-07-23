Vitalize Is Good For Your Hair And Body

| 07.23.19
Sybil talks to dermatologist Dr. Wendy Roberts about the Vitalize three part hair system that she says not on;y regrows hair, but also “prevents hair loss.” Dr. Roberts discusses the three products in the three part system that stimulate, nourish, and boost your hair. First the serum stimulates, the oil nourishes and the gummy vitamins boost.

The gummy tastes good and “takes care of your body from the inside out,” Dr. Roberts explains. The vitamins are unique because they’re intended to grow hair and keep you healthy. Vitalize is safe “for men women and children” Visit Thinedges.com for more information.

