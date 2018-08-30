CLOSE
Los Angeles Street To Be Renamed After Barack Obama

(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Barack Obama will soon have a street named after him in the city he called home for just two years.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to rename Rodeo Road, a street running along the northern edge of the Baldwin Hills neighborhood, as Obama Boulevard.

City Council President Herb Wesson first proposed renaming the street in 2017, noting that Rancho Cienega Park off Rodeo Road was the site of a major Obama campaign rally during his 2008 presidential campaign.

The 3.5-mile street is also located in a predominantly African American community, and is near streets named after Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the vote on Twitter shortly after it passed.

Obama moved to Los Angeles in 1979, where he studied at Occidental College for two years. He made his first public speech there, on February 18, 1981, calling for Occidental’s divestment from South Africa.

