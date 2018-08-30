Los Angeles Street To Be Renamed After Barack Obama

Barack Obama will soon have a street named after him in the city he called home for just two years.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to rename Rodeo Road, a street running along the northern edge of the Baldwin Hills neighborhood, as Obama Boulevard.

City Council President Herb Wesson first proposed renaming the street in 2017, noting that Rancho Cienega Park off Rodeo Road was the site of a major Obama campaign rally during his 2008 presidential campaign.

The 3.5-mile street is also located in a predominantly African American community, and is near streets named after Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the vote on Twitter shortly after it passed.

It’s official: our City Council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard! We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A. pic.twitter.com/gnVNgBgndn — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) August 29, 2018

Obama moved to Los Angeles in 1979, where he studied at Occidental College for two years. He made his first public speech there, on February 18, 1981, calling for Occidental’s divestment from South Africa.

