DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Audio

DL’s GED Section: Donald Trump Won’t Leave ‘The Squad’ Alone

Leave a comment

Donald Trump and his followers just can’t leave the four congresswomen of color, who people call “the squad,” alone. He has been attacking these four women for weeks, saying they should go back to where they came from and going as far as to call them antisemitic. Meanwhile when the white supremacists held a rally Trump tried to see the good in them. He has tried to convince folks that him saying “go back” to where they came from. He has disliked a number of people but never told them to go back to where they came from unless he was talking to or about a person of color. For example, John McCain was born in Panama but he never tried to send him back. Hughley suggests that anyone who doesn’t see an issue with Trump’s words go say something that he has said to a person of color at your job and, “see what HR does.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL's GED Section , DLHS , Racism , Trump

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close