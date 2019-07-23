Angela Davis To Get Her Rightful Place In The National Women’s Hall Of Fame

Angela Davis, an activist, educator and innovator, will be among one of several accomplished women who will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame class of 2019.

Davis, will receive this year’s honor along with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred, Native American lawyer Sarah Deer; retired Air Force fighter pilot Nicole Malachowski; the late suffragist and cartoonist Rose O’Neill; New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who died last year; composer Laurie Spiegel, and AIDS researcher Flossie Wong-Staal, according to the Associated Press.

We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history,” hall of fame President Betty Bayer said. Recipients were nominated and then were selected by a group of experts across the different fields.

Davis, a revered freedom fighter began her political activism during the height of the Civil Rights movement. As a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the Black Panther Party and the Communist Party, Davis has has been a leader of shifting eyes to the plight of Black men and women in America and globally. Her commitment to advocating for the people of Palestine has also been a tenant of her wide-ranged activism.

Earlier this year she was the focus of controversy after the Birmingham Civil Rights Institution, rescinded their decision to honor her with the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award. The institution, housed in Davis’ hometown, said they were forced to make the move after several prominent community members found Davis’ stance on Palestine to be problematic. However, after weeks of protests, the BCRI decided to bestow Davis with the award.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in September in upstate New York outside Seneca Falls, the city considered as the birthplace of women’s rights.

