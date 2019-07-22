Top Of The Morning: Guy Loved His Cuba Trip!

If You Missed It
| 07.22.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Guy spent a week and says he loved it! The food was great and healthy, the cars were nice, the people were nice and the music was great! He ate the whole time he was there but managed to lose weight because the food was so healthy. One thing that shocked him was that when he went out dancing he felt like a white guy! The locals were dancing and moving to the beat and he couldn’t keep up, but he still had the time of his life.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

cuba , Guy Torry , summer vacation , Tom Joyner

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close