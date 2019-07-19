Michelle Obama Named ‘Most Admired’ Woman In The World

Michelle Obama our Forever FLOTUS can now add another accolade to the already lengthy list she’s accumulated over the course of her life. A new poll by YouGov.poll places Obama as the most admired woman in the world.

She’s followed by another Black queen, Oprah Winfrey, actress Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II and actress Emma Watson for spots two through five, and consists of 20 women total. This means two Black women top the global list of most admired women. Behold, a message!

A separate poll of 20 men make up the most respected and revered figures globally. Former president Barack Obama places second on that list behind billionaire Bill Gates.

According to poll results the Obamas are the most admired people in America. Unfortunately Trump follows as second as the most admired man in America, while Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg places behind Michelle Obama.

“This year the study expanded to cover the views of people in 41 countries – the most ever – with more than 42,000 people being interviewed to compile the list,” the site reads.

In December a panel of voters were asked to consider the following: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”

From that list, voters were then asked to consider “who do you truly admire?” where multiple selections were allowed, and “who do you MOST admire?” where only one selection was allowed. The two numbers were tallied to come up with the total percentage for each figure.

The Obamas have enjoyed a fruitful year while they work on several projects including their production deal with Netflix, the construction of President Barack Obama’s presidential library in Chicago and the ongoing community initiatives through the Obama Foundation.

Michelle Obama still is riding high off the release of her celebrated memoir, “Becoming,” which is on track to become the best-selling memoir of all time.

This story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

