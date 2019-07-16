Seriously Ignorant News: Easily Identifiable Crook

| 07.16.19
A man went to a store and looked around for a while before he decided on some mangoes. When it came time to pay, he pulled out scissors on the clerk and ran away. Security chased him and he ended up jumping over a wall, which backfired. He actually jumped over the wall of a nudist camp which made him easy to identify because he was the only one wearing clothes. On top of that, Damon says he was probably the only Black guy there too because,  “that ain’t what we do.”

