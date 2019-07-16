R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Slaves Will Support Singer During Court Hearing

\R. Kelly’s alleged sex slaves say they will support the embattled singer when he appears in federal court Tuesday (July 16) for charges related to his new sex crimes case.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary also plan to address the media after the hearing, according to their attorney Gloria Schmidt, TMZ reports.

As we previously reported, R. Kelly was arrested last week in Chicago on federal charges including sex trafficking, obstruction of justice and racketeering. Federal prosecutors want him held in custody until he goes to trial, as they fear he is a flight risk.

Kelly’s publicist, Darrell Johnson, addressed these latest charges during a press conference in Atlanta Friday morning, but it was interrupted by Joycelyn’s father.

Timothy Savage demanded to know where his daughter is being held – but Johnson ignored him.

According to TMZ, the parents say they were in Chicago recently and went with cops to Kelly’s Trump Tower residence to do a welfare check on Joycelyn … but she wasn’t there — and they have no idea where she is.

“I don’t wanna hear all that,” Timothy shouted during the presser. “I wanna know where my daughter’s at! Answer that question!”

Meanwhile, Joycelyn and Azriel offered an update in a video message on Sunday … noting that they’re still living in Kelly’s condo, and slammed reports they had been evicted following his arrest last Thursday.

