Inside Her Story: Joycelyn Savage’s Parents Have Been Living In ‘Hell’ For 2 Years

Joycelyn Savage is one of the women who has admitted to being in a relationship with R. Kelly. According to her parents she ran away from college two years ago to be with Kelly and they have not seen her since. Yesterday the family held a news conference yesterday and pleaded for their daughter to come home.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the Savage family lawyer Gerald Griggs who says they have spoken with someone inside of Kelly’s camp about setting up a meeting. Griggs says the Savages will not travel to Chicago because they have received numerous death threats. Instead they are hoping to reconnect with their daughter in a “third party city” so that they all feel comfortable.

“R. Kelly will not be at any of these meetings,” Griggs says; they “just want to reconnect and reestablish” their bond and love.

The past two years have been “hell” for the Savages and Griggs says they just need to know that Joycelyn is okay.

