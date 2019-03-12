Inside Her Story: Joycelyn Savage’s Parents Have Been Living In ‘Hell’ For 2 Years

If You Missed It
| 03.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Joycelyn Savage is one of the women who has admitted to being in a relationship with R. Kelly. According to her parents she ran away from college two years ago to be with Kelly and they have not seen her since. Yesterday the family held a news conference yesterday and pleaded for their daughter to come home.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the Savage family lawyer Gerald Griggs who says they have spoken with someone inside of Kelly’s camp about setting up a meeting. Griggs says the Savages will not travel to Chicago because they have received numerous death threats. Instead they are hoping to reconnect with their daughter in a “third party city” so that they all feel comfortable.

“R. Kelly will not be at any of these meetings,” Griggs says; they “just want to reconnect and reestablish” their bond and love.

The past two years have been “hell” for the Savages and Griggs says they just need to know that Joycelyn is okay.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Inside Her Story , Jacque Reid , Joycelyn Savage , R. Kelly

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close