Tia Mowry On Why She Slept With Her Son Until He Was 4 [Video]

Tia Mowry has revealed some of the most non-traditional ways she parents her two children, including sleeping with her son until he was 4.

The former “Sister, Sister” actress shares son Cree, 8, and a daughter Cairo, 1, with husband Cory Hardrict, who was totally down with his son sharing their bed at night.

“My 1-year-old, ever since she was born, she was always in our bed. And my son was in our bed until he was 4,” she explained in an interview with PEOPLE.

“My husband’s fine with it. Now, my mother on the other hand. She’s like, so strict. She’s like, ‘You need to do the cry-out method. Put your baby in the crib. And I’m like, ‘No!’ I don’t want my baby to have any sign of stress whatsoever. You know?”

When asked how she and her husband manage to make sexy time, Mowry said with a smirk: “We find ways.”

Adding, “Cree is now in his own bed. But you know, there are other areas … “And in my opinion, that’s more exciting. Come on!”

Scroll up and watch Tia dish about her parenting style with The Breakfast Club via the YouTube video embed above.

While it happens more often than parents might admit, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) doesnot recommend bed-sharing with any baby, as noted by romper.com.

“Only bring your baby into your bed to feed or comfort. Place your baby back in his or her own sleep space when you are ready to go to sleep,” the AAP’s website reads. “If there is any possibility that you might fall asleep, make sure there are no pillows, sheets, blankets, or any other items that could cover your baby’s face, head, and neck, or overheat your baby. As soon as you wake up, be sure to move the baby to his or her own bed.”

