Sybil’s Big-A Word: Zeitgeist

This weeks word is a big one that you’ve probably never heard in casual conversation. The word is zeitgeist. Tom guesses that it’s a nasty disease that smells bad when it gets bad. Roy Wood Jr feels like a zeitgeist is “a person who studies the art of Ziety,” but he doesn’t know what Ziety is. Zeitgeist a noun that means “the spirit or mood of a particular period of history.” For example “Donald trump’s tweets are capturing the Zeitgeist of the Trump administration.”

