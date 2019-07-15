TJMS Celebration
Huggy Lowdown “Breaks Down” Over Tom Joyner’s Retirement [WATCH]

Longtime TJMS contributor Huggy Lowdown can’t handle that Tom Joyner is retiring after all of these years.

What’s Huggy going to do now? Who else can he ask, “what’s the deal pickles?” Is there anyone else who can add the perfect inflection, when yelling “Huggy” over the airwaves? Will he ever visit Greece again?

Huggy is going through it! After 10 long years as the resident “Celebrity Snitch” on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the D.C. native can’t hold back his emotions thinking about the end of the show.

Watch the video above to see Mr. Lowdown barely keep it together 👀.

Tom Joyner

