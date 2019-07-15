CLOSE
Founder Of African-American History Museum Discovered Dead In Trunk Of Car

The body of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was found on Friday afternoon and the cause of her death is still unknown, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Joseph is known in the community as the founder of non-profit Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History.

In a Facebook post, police mourned the loss of Roberts-Joseph who they called a “treasure to our community.”

“Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community. We had opportunities to work with her on so many levels … Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community, she will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served.”

The car was found in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, which is located off I-110 near Choctaw, reports KSLA news.

Officials did not say how she was discovered.

Joseph’s home is located on Kaufman Street, which is roughly 3.5 miles from where her body was found.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

If you know anything about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

