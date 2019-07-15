Roland Martin: The Suspicious Death Of Baton Rouge Activist

Over the weekend news broke of the death of 75-year-old activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph who founded the African American History Museum in Baton Rouge. Joseph’s body was found in the trunk of a car on Friday afternoon. Roland Martin talks to Baton Rouge Mayor, Sharon Weston Broome, who describes this situation as a “tragedy.” She explained that the whole community had a “very strong connection to Sadie,” and the police department is hoping for a “breakthrough” in this case.

Louisiana representative C. Denise Marcelle calls Joseph an “awesome woman.” She explains that the community wants to know who would do this to her, “in the middle of the day.” Police have suspicion that foul play was involved and Marcelle says she knows, “Sadie didn’t put herself in the trunk.”

Anyone who saw anything is encouraged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: