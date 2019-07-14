“One More Time” Comes To The Lou And Columbus, OH: See The Pics/Video!

Tom Joyner and friends are hitting cities across the country to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

The One More Time Experience (OMTE) kicked off in Washington D.C. in May. Maze featuring Frankie Beverly starte the celebration as only they can do, along with former BET personality Donnie Simpson, Urban One Founder/Chairperson, Ms. Cathy Hughes and Rep. Maxine Waters.

The tour has continued around the country celebrating 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and Tom’s retirement with more special guests and some great music.

This weekend, the OMTE stopped through the Midwest, coming to Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, and to Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Frankie Beverly and Maze, Babyface, Raheem DeVaughn and Kem came out to celebrate with Tom. Ohio native Bootsy Collins was there too, bringing the funk.

Check out the video and pics below:

ST.LOUIS

COLUMBUS, OH

PHOTOS: 95.5 The Lou, Magic 95.5

Check out the upcoming tour stops here, next up: Raleigh, NC and Charlotte, NC.!

Don’t miss it when it comes to your city!

