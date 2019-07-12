News
HomeNewsNational News

Fearless Dog Chases Bear From Neighbor’s Yard [Video]

Leave a comment

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is promising to give his neighbor’s dog a steak for chasing a black bear from his backyard.

Mark Stinziano tells WABC-TV his home security camera captured what happened Tuesday night when the bruin decided to snack on the bird feeder behind his West Milford home.

The video shows the bear pulling down the bird feeder when the neighbor’s dog, Riley, races into the yard. Riley slammed into the startled bear, which scrambled to escape.

Riley’s owner, Alan Tlusty, says his dog always chases the bear whenever he sees him in the yard.

Stinziano says Riley also checks on his children when they are in the pool.

Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

black bear , dog , New Jersey

One thought on “Fearless Dog Chases Bear From Neighbor’s Yard [Video]

  1. SM on said:

    Fearless well dog i have also…●ɢᴏᴏɢʟᴇ ᴘᴀʏ 95$ ᴄᴏɴsɪsᴛᴇɴᴛʟʏ ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8900 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴏᴜᴛ ᴏғ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇʙ. ᴍʏ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ʏᴏᴜɴɢ ᴋɪɴ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ʜᴀs ʙᴇᴇɴ ᴀᴠᴇʀᴀɢɪɴɢ 15ᴋ ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜʀᴏᴜɢʜ ᴏɴɢᴏɪɴɢ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜs ᴀɴᴅ ʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋs ᴀʀᴏᴜɴᴅ 24 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴄᴏɴsɪsᴛᴇɴᴛʟʏ. ɪ ᴄᴀɴ’ᴛ ᴄᴏɴғɪᴅᴇ ɪɴ ʜᴏᴡ sᴛʀᴀɪɢʜᴛғᴏʀᴡᴀʀᴅ ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴏɴᴄᴇ ɪ ᴇɴᴅᴇᴀᴠᴏʀᴇᴅ ɪᴛ ᴏᴜᴛ.ᴛʜɪs ɪs ᴍʏ ᴘʀɪᴍᴀʀʏ ᴄᴏɴᴄᴇʀɴ.. Read More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close