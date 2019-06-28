New Jersey Couple On Vacation In Barbados Disappears Three Days In Their Trip

A New Jersey couple on vacation in Barbados went missing after they went for a jet ski ride.

According to NBC News, Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, traveled to the Caribbean country last week, and planned to come home a week later. But on Monday, only three days into their trip, they went missing after renting the watercraft from a local operator.

Police claim the watercraft operator became worried when the Montclair, N.J., couple didn’t come back, which sparked a search for the two, but neither one were found, same with their jet skis. The Suarez and Devil were however wearing life jackets.

NBC reported that the couple’s disappearance was reported on Monday and the national coast guard conducted a massive search, which included looking for them at the Discovery Bay Hotel where they were staying. Sadly, they were not there.

The Royal #Barbados Police Force is asking for your help in locating a #NewJersey couple that suddenly disappeared while jet skiing in the island nation. If you’ve heard from them, or have an information at all, please give them a call —> pic.twitter.com/YEegoq3Zna — Nina Kapur (@ninakapur1) June 26, 2019

Hearing the news, the couple’s loved ones are in shock.

“It didn’t feel real. I had a hard time processing it. Just kind of felt like a bad dream,” Renaldo Huaman, Suarez’s cousin, told CBS-NY.

“The family has been devastated honestly. We’ve been supporting each other, trying to be strong. Trying to do everything in our to really expedite and try to bring awareness to get them home,” Huaman added.

The mother of Suarez’s children, a 5 and a 10-year-old, says that Suarez has never gone this long without contacting his kids.

“The kids have been wondering, my daughter’s crying. I just keep saying he has no service so we have to wait for him to have service to call,” said Kathy Ortiz, adding, “I called that nigh. Nothing. I text, my text messages didn’t even get delivered.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Suarez’s mom and sister fly to island nation.

As of now, Devil’s family has yet to speak with the media.

As we know, this isn’t the first U.S. couple this year to travel to the Caribbean and either go missing or die unexpectedly. Just in the Dominican Republic alone eleven tourists have died within the past 12 months. Yet, DR officials claim these deaths are unrelated and that it is safe to fly and vacation in their country.

New Jersey Couple On Vacation In Barbados Disappears Three Days In Their Trip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com