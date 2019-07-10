CLOSE
Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Has His Assault Case Dismissed

The assault case against Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. has been dismissed by a New Jersey court, TMZ reports.

Prosecutors said they had reviewed the case and decided that they no longer wanted to pursue charges against Kevin Jr. for allegedly punching his father in the face during a fight in a parking lot back in May.

Wendy’s estranged husband Kevin Hunter Sr. was present at his son’s hearing and told the judge that he agreed with the prosecutor’s decision not to pursue charges. It also sounds like things are on the mend between the pair; Kevin Jr.’s attorney reportedly said the family relationship is solid now.

Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. were even seen walking out of court together. But Wendy was reportedly shooting her talk show at the time.

