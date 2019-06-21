Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Now In Control Of Her Business Affairs Following Split From Kevin Hunter

As Wendy Williams continues to get her groove back following her split from estranged husband Kevin Hunter, the talk show queen is speaking out about how she is taking back control of her career.

Williams claims Hunter, who served as her business partner/manager, kept her from pertinent discussions about her career during their marriage. While speaking at the FWD conference in Charlotte, NC, Wendy was asked about the difference in career advice for women and men.

“You’ve gotta be at the ground floor of your operation,” Williams said during the conference on Thursday, June 20, in a video obtained by The Blast “I don’t care how big you get. … Don’t just rely on your team to bring back the information because you’re such a big shot and you don’t have to be there.”

The “Wendy Williams Show” host also noted that while her career was taking off “Kev and the team would show up, and then Kev wouldn’t bring me in until he knew, ‘OK, the deal’s done. Now it’s time for you to meet the people,’” she explained. In the video, she makes clear to the audience that with Hunter now out of the picture, “I want to be in on every meeting until the deal is done, this is how I roll,” claiming she is completely in charge of her business affairs after her ex was swiftly fired as an executive producer of her talk show.

Williams went on to advise female audience members to pump the brakes on their love lives and plans to start a family and instead focus on building their careers in their 20s because “Kids get in the way,” she said.

However, as reported by Us Weekly, Wendy is not telling young women to completely rule out romantic relationships.

“I am a wife or a serious girlfriend,” she clarified. “I’m not one of these girls who, you know, ‘I don’t need no man.’”

As we reported, Wendy filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years in April, after allegations surfaced about him fathering a child out-of-wedlock with his mistress.

