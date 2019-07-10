Reverend Al Sharpton On Joe Biden’s Apology

Over the weekend former Vice President and Presidential Candidate Joe Biden apologized for what he said about working with racists; but Reverend Al Sharpton is disappointed that it took him 2 weeks to do so. As far as the presidential election, Sharpton says, “we must make our decision based on our interests,” he explains that we’re doubly unemployed, we have a fraction of the wealth White families have. So we need to “be firm on what it is that we want” and also pay attention to, “who can win,” he says. One thing he urges us to remember is that “they’re not running for saint they’re running for president,” so they don’t have to be “perfect.”

